Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC) Short Interest Update

Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,110,000 shares, a growth of 11.1% from the October 31st total of 6,400,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,070,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.6 days. Approximately 3.3% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackBarn Capital Partners LP lifted its position in Diversified Healthcare Trust by 128.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackBarn Capital Partners LP now owns 4,000,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,200,000 after acquiring an additional 2,250,000 shares during the period. RBF Capital LLC boosted its position in Diversified Healthcare Trust by 433.1% in the third quarter. RBF Capital LLC now owns 1,300,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,447,000 after buying an additional 1,056,131 shares during the last quarter. Anson Funds Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust in the third quarter worth $2,995,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Diversified Healthcare Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,197,000. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust by 310.2% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 324,514 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,360,000 after buying an additional 245,405 shares during the last quarter. 75.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust stock opened at $2.61 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 11.57, a current ratio of 11.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The company has a market cap of $629.71 million, a P/E ratio of -1.62 and a beta of 2.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.15. Diversified Healthcare Trust has a 52-week low of $2.19 and a 52-week high of $4.24.

Diversified Healthcare Trust ( NASDAQ:DHC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.46). Diversified Healthcare Trust had a negative net margin of 26.09% and a negative return on equity of 17.55%. The firm had revenue of $373.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $376.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.03 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Diversified Healthcare Trust will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 28th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 28th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. Diversified Healthcare Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -2.48%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on DHC. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Diversified Healthcare Trust from $2.00 to $3.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, StockNews.com raised Diversified Healthcare Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th.

DHC is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on owning high-quality healthcare properties located throughout the United States. DHC seeks diversification across the health services spectrum by care delivery and practice type, by scientific research disciplines and by property type and location.

