Diversified Energy (NYSE:DEC) Shares Gap Down – What’s Next?

Diversified Energy Company PLC (NYSE:DEC – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $16.36, but opened at $15.88. Diversified Energy shares last traded at $15.66, with a volume of 65,433 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DEC has been the subject of a number of research reports. KeyCorp began coverage on Diversified Energy in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Diversified Energy from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th.

Get Diversified Energy alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Diversified Energy

Diversified Energy Stock Performance

Diversified Energy Announces Dividend

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.51.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.97%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th.

Institutional Trading of Diversified Energy

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Diversified Energy by 1.7% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 113,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,291,000 after acquiring an additional 1,910 shares during the last quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Diversified Energy by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. now owns 108,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,461,000 after purchasing an additional 2,044 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new stake in Diversified Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. FMR LLC bought a new stake in Diversified Energy in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in shares of Diversified Energy by 28.2% during the second quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 25,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after buying an additional 5,501 shares during the period. 26.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Diversified Energy

(Get Free Report)

Diversified Energy Company PLC operates as an independent owner and operator of producing natural gas and oil wells primarily in the Appalachian Basin of the United States. The company is involved in the production, marketing, and transportation of natural gas, natural gas liquids, crude oil, and condensates.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Diversified Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diversified Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.