district0x (DNT) Price Up 30% This Week

district0x (DNT) traded up 14.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on December 4th. Over the last week, district0x has traded up 30% against the US dollar. One district0x token can now be bought for approximately $0.0642 or 0.00000067 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. district0x has a market capitalization of $64.23 million and approximately $3.77 million worth of district0x was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

district0x Token Profile

district0x’s genesis date was August 8th, 2017. district0x’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for district0x is district0x.io. The Reddit community for district0x is https://reddit.com/r/district0x and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. district0x’s official Twitter account is @district0x and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling district0x

According to CryptoCompare, “District0x is a blockchain project comprising a network and a token, DNT. The DNT is an ERC-20 token on the Ethereum blockchain, used within the district0x network. The network is a decentralized platform for creating and operating “districts” or decentralized marketplaces or communities on the Ethereum blockchain. It uses Ethereum smart contracts and front-end libraries to launch and manage decentralized applications (dApps) as districts. DNT is primarily used for governance within the district0x network. Users stake their DNT to gain voting rights in a district’s decision-making processes, managed by an Aragon-powered decentralized autonomous organization (DAO). District0x was founded by Joe Urgo and Matus Lestan. Urgo’s background in cryptocurrency and trading, along with Lestan’s expertise in software development, shaped the vision and execution of the district0x project.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as district0x directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire district0x should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase district0x using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

