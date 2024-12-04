Digimarc Co. (NASDAQ:DMRC) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Digimarc Co. (NASDAQ:DMRC – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,960,000 shares, a decline of 6.7% from the October 31st total of 2,100,000 shares. Currently, 13.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 103,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 19.0 days.

Digimarc Trading Down 0.3 %

NASDAQ DMRC traded down $0.09 on Tuesday, hitting $34.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 107,310 shares, compared to its average volume of 147,906. Digimarc has a 1-year low of $21.00 and a 1-year high of $43.43. The company’s 50-day moving average is $30.61 and its 200 day moving average is $29.57.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Digimarc to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Digimarc in a research report on Friday, November 15th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Digimarc

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Barclays PLC increased its position in Digimarc by 240.9% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 25,172 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $677,000 after purchasing an additional 17,788 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Digimarc during the third quarter worth $216,000. Woodson Capital Management LP raised its stake in Digimarc by 18.5% during the third quarter. Woodson Capital Management LP now owns 455,664 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $12,248,000 after buying an additional 71,126 shares during the last quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new position in Digimarc in the third quarter valued at $292,000. Finally, Beaconlight Capital LLC boosted its position in Digimarc by 3.4% during the third quarter. Beaconlight Capital LLC now owns 801,084 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $21,533,000 after acquiring an additional 26,425 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.85% of the company’s stock.

About Digimarc

Digimarc Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides automatic identification solutions to commercial and government customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers Digimarc Validate protects, a cloud-based record of product authentication information; Digimarc Engage, an interactive communications channel connecting brands and consumers; and Digimarc Recycle.

