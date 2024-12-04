DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,560,000 shares, a decrease of 7.8% from the October 31st total of 3,860,000 shares. Approximately 6.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,010,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.5 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DKS shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $230.00 to $227.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $243.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $215.00 target price (down previously from $250.00) on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $260.00 target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $247.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, DICK’S Sporting Goods currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $244.95.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Stock Performance

Shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods stock traded up $1.67 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $211.16. 686,771 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,096,966. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 0.56. DICK’S Sporting Goods has a 1 year low of $136.44 and a 1 year high of $239.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.97, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.61. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $205.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $211.15.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 26th. The sporting goods retailer reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.03 billion. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 42.00% and a net margin of 8.65%. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.85 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that DICK’S Sporting Goods will post 13.88 EPS for the current year.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be given a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s payout ratio is 31.45%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DKS. ORG Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 37.0% during the 3rd quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 200 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,232 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $675,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Vista Capital Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vista Capital Partners Inc. now owns 1,057 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Range Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Range Financial Group LLC now owns 9,386 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $2,017,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 1,907 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $398,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. 89.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DICK'S Sporting Goods Company Profile



DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an omni-channel sporting goods retailer primarily in the United States. The company provides hardlines, includes sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

