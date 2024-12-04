Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) Hits New 52-Week High – Should You Buy?

Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $199.00 and last traded at $197.65, with a volume of 78402 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $195.96.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DECK. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. StockNews.com downgraded Deckers Outdoor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Piper Sandler set a $166.00 price target on Deckers Outdoor in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $205.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $155.00.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $169.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $83.16. The firm has a market cap of $30.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.08.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The textile maker reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 18.95% and a return on equity of 41.48%. Deckers Outdoor’s quarterly revenue was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.14 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Deckers Outdoor news, insider Anne Spangenberg sold 3,882 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.43, for a total transaction of $723,721.26. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 67,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,571,720.62. This trade represents a 5.44 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director David Powers sold 140,832 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.97, for a total transaction of $3,376,368.96. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,450,808 shares in the company, valued at $58,756,760.24. This trade represents a 5.43 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 210,492 shares of company stock worth $15,590,797 in the last three months. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 499.2% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 22,869,485 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,646,539,000 after buying an additional 19,053,113 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 513.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,584,305 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,049,867,000 after acquiring an additional 5,511,513 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 509.1% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,059,919 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $646,316,000 after purchasing an additional 3,393,420 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 529.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 1,277,355 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $203,674,000 after purchasing an additional 1,074,263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 904.6% in the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,011,073 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $161,216,000 after purchasing an additional 910,430 shares in the last quarter. 97.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities in the United States and internationally. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; footwear, apparel, and accessories for ultra-runners and athletes under the HOKA brand name; and sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name.

