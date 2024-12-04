David M. Solomon Sells 6,550 Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Stock

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) CEO David M. Solomon sold 6,550 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction on Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $610.91, for a total transaction of $4,001,460.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 117,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $72,015,903.53. This represents a 5.26 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

The Goldman Sachs Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE GS opened at $601.94 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $545.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $501.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $340.54 and a 1-year high of $612.73. The firm has a market cap of $188.95 billion, a PE ratio of 17.66, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.38.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The investment management company reported $8.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.89 by $1.51. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 9.89% and a return on equity of 11.39%. The firm had revenue of $12.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.47 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 37.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $3.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.21%.

GS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $600.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $525.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $520.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $570.00 to $686.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $472.00 to $520.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $557.88.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On The Goldman Sachs Group

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. POM Investment Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 103.3% in the 2nd quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 61 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. 71.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in financing under securities to resale agreements.

