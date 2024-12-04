David F. Dierker Sells 2,000 Shares of Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO) Stock

Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO – Get Free Report) Director David F. Dierker sold 2,000 shares of Peoples Bancorp stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.36, for a total transaction of $70,720.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,927.04. This represents a 62.23 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Peoples Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of PEBO stock opened at $34.80 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 0.77. Peoples Bancorp Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.74 and a 52 week high of $37.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $32.25 and a 200-day moving average of $31.03.

Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The bank reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $158.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.30 million. Peoples Bancorp had a net margin of 20.16% and a return on equity of 11.84%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.06 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Peoples Bancorp Inc. will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Peoples Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of Peoples Bancorp

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 4th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.60%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 4th. Peoples Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.58%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in Peoples Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $710,000. Foundry Partners LLC grew its position in Peoples Bancorp by 21.1% in the 3rd quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 162,956 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,903,000 after purchasing an additional 28,346 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Peoples Bancorp by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,904,357 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $56,388,000 after purchasing an additional 18,272 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in Peoples Bancorp by 34.6% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 57,078 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,717,000 after purchasing an additional 14,658 shares during the period. Finally, EMC Capital Management grew its position in Peoples Bancorp by 787.3% in the 3rd quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 57,485 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,730,000 after purchasing an additional 51,006 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.68% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Peoples Bancorp from $39.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.50.

About Peoples Bancorp

Peoples Bancorp Inc operates as the holding company for Peoples Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products, including demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and governmental deposits; and provides commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, construction, finance, residential real estate, and consumer indirect and direct loans, as well as home equity lines of credit and overdrafts.

