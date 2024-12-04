Datatec Limited (DTTLY) to Issue Dividend of $0.09 on December 24th

Datatec Limited (OTCMKTS:DTTLY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, November 7th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 6th will be given a dividend of 0.086 per share on Tuesday, December 24th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 6th.
Datatec Price Performance
OTCMKTS:DTTLY remained flat at $3.54 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. Datatec has a one year low of $3.22 and a one year high of $4.35. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.97.
About Datatec
