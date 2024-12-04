Daryl Raiford Sells 10,389 Shares of Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND) Stock

Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND – Get Free Report) CFO Daryl Raiford sold 10,389 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.26, for a total transaction of $220,870.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 87,220 shares in the company, valued at $1,854,297.20. The trade was a 10.64 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Daryl Raiford also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Bandwidth alerts:

On Monday, December 2nd, Daryl Raiford sold 4,371 shares of Bandwidth stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.70, for a total transaction of $90,479.70.

On Tuesday, September 3rd, Daryl Raiford sold 4,350 shares of Bandwidth stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.97, for a total transaction of $73,819.50.

Bandwidth Stock Performance

Shares of BAND opened at $20.29 on Wednesday. Bandwidth Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.01 and a 1 year high of $25.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $558.18 million, a PE ratio of -21.82 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.29.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bandwidth

Bandwidth ( NASDAQ:BAND Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.11. Bandwidth had a negative net margin of 2.23% and a negative return on equity of 0.89%. The company had revenue of $193.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $182.05 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.03 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Bandwidth Inc. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bandwidth by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,536,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,048,000 after acquiring an additional 16,181 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Bandwidth by 6.3% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,043,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,606,000 after purchasing an additional 62,201 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Bandwidth by 3.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 655,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,482,000 after purchasing an additional 23,352 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Bandwidth by 79.8% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 613,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,353,000 after purchasing an additional 272,309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Bandwidth by 9.3% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 604,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,199,000 after purchasing an additional 51,542 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.53% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on BAND. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Bandwidth from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of Bandwidth in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Bandwidth in a research report on Friday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.33.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on BAND

Bandwidth Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Bandwidth is a leading enterprise cloud communications company. Companies like Cisco, Google, Microsoft, RingCentral, Uber, and Zoom use Bandwidth’s APIs to easily embed voice, messaging, and emergency services into software and applications. Bandwidth is the first and only CPaaS provider offering a robust selection of communications APIs built around their own IP voice network.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Bandwidth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bandwidth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.