D-Wave Quantum (NYSE:QBTS) Shares Gap Up – Still a Buy?

D-Wave Quantum Inc. (NYSE:QBTS – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $3.02, but opened at $3.24. D-Wave Quantum shares last traded at $2.87, with a volume of 13,331,082 shares trading hands.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on QBTS shares. B. Riley upped their price target on D-Wave Quantum from $3.75 to $4.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Benchmark cut their target price on D-Wave Quantum from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 12th. Westpark Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 price target on shares of D-Wave Quantum in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Roth Mkm lowered their price objective on shares of D-Wave Quantum from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $2.25 price objective on shares of D-Wave Quantum in a report on Friday, November 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2.88.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.21.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft bought a new position in shares of D-Wave Quantum in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of D-Wave Quantum during the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of D-Wave Quantum during the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new position in D-Wave Quantum during the third quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Instrumental Wealth LLC grew its position in D-Wave Quantum by 85.9% during the second quarter. Instrumental Wealth LLC now owns 54,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 25,067 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 42.47% of the company’s stock.

D-Wave Quantum Inc develops and delivers quantum computing systems, software, and services worldwide. The company offers Advantage, a fifth-generation quantum computer; Ocean, a suite of open-source python tools; and Leap, a cloud-based service that provides real-time access to a live quantum computer, as well as access to Advantage, hybrid solvers, the Ocean software development kit, live code, demos, learning resources, and a vibrant developer community.

