CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Trading Up 2.3% – Still a Buy?

Shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) shot up 2.3% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $358.02 and last traded at $357.89. 1,146,307 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 77% from the average session volume of 4,985,521 shares. The stock had previously closed at $349.95.

Several research firms recently commented on CRWD. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $300.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. CICC Research started coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Monday, November 18th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $295.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $375.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $325.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $380.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $355.80.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $318.10 and its 200-day moving average is $312.95. The stock has a market cap of $89.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 701.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 18.62 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

In related news, President Michael Sentonas sold 10,776 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.28, for a total value of $3,203,489.28. Following the transaction, the president now owns 400,390 shares in the company, valued at approximately $119,027,939.20. This represents a 2.62 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,683 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.28, for a total value of $500,322.24. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 38,962 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,582,623.36. This trade represents a 4.14 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 138,248 shares of company stock valued at $42,933,010. 4.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in CrowdStrike during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Family Firm Inc. bought a new position in CrowdStrike in the second quarter worth $30,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in CrowdStrike in the second quarter worth $33,000. Unique Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in CrowdStrike in the second quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Hobbs Group Advisors LLC bought a new position in CrowdStrike in the second quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.16% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

