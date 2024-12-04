Crossword Cybersecurity (LON:CCS) Trading Down 7.9% – Here’s Why

Crossword Cybersecurity Plc (LON:CCS – Get Free Report) was down 7.9% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 1.75 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.75 ($0.02). Approximately 4,625,389 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 2,991% from the average daily volume of 149,630 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.90 ($0.02).
Crossword Cybersecurity Stock Down 7.9 %
The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1.82 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 3.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 621.50, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.75 and a beta of -0.13.
About Crossword Cybersecurity
Crossword Cybersecurity Plc provides cyber security solutions in the United Kingdom, Poland, and Oman. The company operates in two segments, Software Product and Services and Engineering Services; and Consulting and Managed Services. It's product portfolio includes Rizikon Assurance, an online system that enhances third-party assurance and risk management; Identiproof, a protecting verifiable credentials middleware; Nightingale, a managed security monitoring service; Trillion, a breached account mining platform that tracks, correlates, and analyses billions of stolen usernames and passwords; and Arc, an account protection for B2C commerce platform owners.
