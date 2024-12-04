CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFB) Short Interest Update

CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFB – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 324,800 shares, a decline of 7.8% from the October 31st total of 352,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 315,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days. Currently, 0.8% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director George Bruce acquired 100 shares of CrossFirst Bankshares stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1,000.00 per share, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 100 shares in the company, valued at $100,000. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 9.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Get CrossFirst Bankshares alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CrossFirst Bankshares

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares during the third quarter worth $482,000. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares during the 2nd quarter worth about $177,000. Creative Planning raised its position in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 264,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,708,000 after buying an additional 6,749 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $848,000. Finally, Comerica Bank acquired a new position in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares in the 1st quarter worth approximately $181,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.29% of the company’s stock.

CrossFirst Bankshares Stock Down 1.8 %

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NASDAQ CFB traded down $0.31 on Tuesday, hitting $17.26. 151,505 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 226,132. CrossFirst Bankshares has a twelve month low of $10.64 and a twelve month high of $19.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market capitalization of $851.09 million, a P/E ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $16.62 and a 200 day moving average of $15.95.

A number of research analysts recently commented on CFB shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of CrossFirst Bankshares in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of CrossFirst Bankshares from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th.

Read Our Latest Report on CrossFirst Bankshares

CrossFirst Bankshares Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CrossFirst Bank that provides various banking and financial services to businesses, business owners, professionals, and its personal networks. The company offers commercial and industrial loans, including enterprise value lending; commercial real estate loans; construction and development loans, such as home builder lending; residential real estate, multifamily real estate, energy, SBA, and consumer loans; and credit cards.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CrossFirst Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrossFirst Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.