Critical Review: NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH) and The PMI Group (OTCMKTS:PPMIQ)

The PMI Group (OTCMKTS:PPMIQ) and NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH) are both finance, insurance, and real estate companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability and risk.

Profitability

This table compares The PMI Group and NMI’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The PMI Group N/A N/A N/A NMI 56.20% 17.82% 11.73%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

94.1% of NMI shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.4% of NMI shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score The PMI Group 0 0 0 0 0.00 NMI 0 2 5 0 2.71

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for The PMI Group and NMI, as provided by MarketBeat.

NMI has a consensus target price of $43.29, indicating a potential upside of 10.99%. Given NMI’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe NMI is more favorable than The PMI Group.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares The PMI Group and NMI”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The PMI Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A NMI $579.00 million 5.33 $322.11 million $4.37 8.92

NMI has higher revenue and earnings than The PMI Group.

Summary

NMI beats The PMI Group on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About The PMI Group

The PMI Group, Inc. (TPG) through its subsidiary PMI Mortgage Insurance Co. (MIC), and its affiliated companies (collectively PMI), provides residential mortgage insurance in the United States. During the year ended December 31, 2009, the Company operated in three business segments: United States Mortgage Insurance Operations, International Operations and Corporate and Other. As a United States residential mortgage insurer, PMI offers a variety of mortgage insurance products to meet the capital and credit risk mitigation needs of its customers. In November 2011, the Company announced that it has filed a voluntary petition for relief under Chapter 11 of the United States Bankruptcy Code in the United States Bankruptcy Court for the District of Delaware.

About NMI

NMI Holdings, Inc. provides private mortgage guaranty insurance services in the United States. The company offers mortgage insurance services, such as primary and pool insurance; and outsourced loan review services to mortgage loan originators. It serves national and regional mortgage banks, money center banks, credit unions, community banks, builder-owned mortgage lenders, internet-sourced lenders, and other non-bank lenders. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Emeryville, California.

