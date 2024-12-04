CreativeOne Wealth LLC Takes Position in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA)

CreativeOne Wealth LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 1.7% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $649,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 8.3% in the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 51,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,202,000 after acquiring an additional 3,953 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 29.8% in the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 35,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,297,000 after buying an additional 8,204 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 29,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,611,000 after buying an additional 653 shares during the period. Finally, Integrated Investment Consultants LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 9,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,201,000 after buying an additional 510 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SUSA opened at $125.97 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF has a 1-year low of $95.69 and a 1-year high of $126.11. The company has a 50-day moving average of $121.66 and a 200 day moving average of $116.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.35 and a beta of 1.02.

The iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (SUSA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Select index. The fund tracks an index of US companies with high environmental, social and governance (ESG) factor scores as calculated by MSCI. SUSA was launched on Jan 24, 2005 and is managed by BlackRock.

