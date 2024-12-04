CreativeOne Wealth LLC Purchases New Shares in First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC)

CreativeOne Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 5,068 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FBNC. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Bancorp during the second quarter worth approximately $44,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in First Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $212,000. Novare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in First Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $216,000. Olympiad Research LP bought a new position in First Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $217,000. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in First Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $240,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of First Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th.

Insider Buying and Selling at First Bancorp

In other First Bancorp news, Director Suzanne S. Deferie sold 17,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.96, for a total transaction of $780,290.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 67,654 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,974,069.84. The trade was a 20.78 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.65% of the company’s stock.

First Bancorp Stock Performance

FBNC stock opened at $46.74 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $43.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.30. First Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $29.53 and a fifty-two week high of $50.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of 18.85 and a beta of 1.04.

First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.70. The firm had revenue of $144.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $97.00 million. First Bancorp had a net margin of 17.98% and a return on equity of 8.00%. Analysts forecast that First Bancorp will post 2.72 EPS for the current year.

About First Bancorp

First Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for First Bank that provides banking products and services for individuals and small to medium-sized businesses. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits, including certificate of deposits and individual retirement accounts.

