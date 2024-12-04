CreativeOne Wealth LLC Purchases 458 Shares of Capital Group Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGR)

CreativeOne Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGR – Free Report) by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,889 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 458 shares during the quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC’s holdings in Capital Group Growth ETF were worth $240,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its stake in Capital Group Growth ETF by 32.8% during the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 224,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,807,000 after purchasing an additional 55,471 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA increased its stake in Capital Group Growth ETF by 34.7% during the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 14,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,000 after purchasing an additional 3,855 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Capital Group Growth ETF by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 1,499 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC increased its stake in Capital Group Growth ETF by 42.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 24,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $837,000 after purchasing an additional 7,170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its stake in Capital Group Growth ETF by 58.1% during the 3rd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 13,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $480,000 after purchasing an additional 5,067 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:CGGR opened at $38.14 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.99 and a beta of 1.22. Capital Group Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $26.41 and a 1-year high of $38.15. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $35.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.90.

The Capital Group Growth ETF (CGGR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests predominantly in US companies of any market capitalization. The fund seeks to provide capital growth. CGGR was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

