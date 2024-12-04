CreativeOne Wealth LLC Has $181,000 Stock Position in First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN)

CreativeOne Wealth LLC lifted its stake in First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN – Free Report) by 7.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 773 shares during the quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC’s holdings in First Horizon were worth $181,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FHN. Tidal Investments LLC bought a new position in First Horizon during the first quarter worth about $207,000. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its holdings in First Horizon by 54.6% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 28,590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $440,000 after purchasing an additional 10,103 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in First Horizon by 30.8% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 6,535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,538 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Horizon by 270.0% during the second quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 46,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $735,000 after acquiring an additional 34,011 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Horizon by 49.2% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 58,107 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $916,000 after acquiring an additional 19,157 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.28% of the company’s stock.

Get First Horizon alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on First Horizon from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Barclays boosted their price objective on First Horizon from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on First Horizon from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on First Horizon from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of First Horizon from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.46.

First Horizon Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:FHN opened at $20.62 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $17.95 and a 200-day moving average of $16.49. The company has a market capitalization of $10.93 billion, a PE ratio of 14.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.96. First Horizon Co. has a 52-week low of $12.95 and a 52-week high of $21.72.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $821.63 million. First Horizon had a net margin of 15.43% and a return on equity of 9.51%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that First Horizon Co. will post 1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

First Horizon Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%. First Horizon’s dividend payout ratio is 43.48%.

First Horizon announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, October 29th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 10.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other First Horizon news, Director Harry V. Barton, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.92, for a total transaction of $199,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 166,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,323,452.80. This represents a 5.65 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David T. Popwell sold 100,974 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.77, for a total transaction of $1,996,255.98. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 519,926 shares in the company, valued at $10,278,937.02. This trade represents a 16.26 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.87% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

First Horizon Company Profile

(Free Report)

First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through Regional Banking and Specialty Banking segments. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for First Horizon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Horizon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.