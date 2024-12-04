CreativeOne Wealth LLC Buys New Position in Select Water Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:WTTR)

CreativeOne Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Select Water Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:WTTR – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 11,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $133,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Select Water Solutions in the third quarter worth $483,000. Foundry Partners LLC raised its holdings in Select Water Solutions by 29.8% in the third quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 622,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,931,000 after purchasing an additional 142,919 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Select Water Solutions by 3.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,619,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,866,000 after purchasing an additional 188,347 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Select Water Solutions in the second quarter worth $635,000. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Select Water Solutions by 148.1% in the third quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,121,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,478,000 after acquiring an additional 669,301 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.73% of the company’s stock.

Select Water Solutions stock opened at $14.89 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.62. Select Water Solutions, Inc. has a one year low of $6.99 and a one year high of $15.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of 25.24 and a beta of 1.76. The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.24 and its 200 day moving average is $11.32.

Select Water Solutions ( NYSE:WTTR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.01. Select Water Solutions had a return on equity of 6.65% and a net margin of 4.05%. The company had revenue of $371.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $352.98 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.14 earnings per share. Select Water Solutions’s revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Select Water Solutions, Inc. will post 0.4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 5th were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 5th. This is a boost from Select Water Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. Select Water Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.46%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Northland Capmk raised Select Water Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Northland Securities raised Select Water Solutions from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $11.50 to $14.50 in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd.

Select Water Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides water management and chemical solutions to the energy industry in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Water Services, Water Infrastructure, and Chemical Technologies. The Water Services segment provides water-related services, including water sourcing, water transfer, flowback and well testing, water containment, fluids hauling, water monitoring, and water network automation; technology solutions comprising hydrographic mapping, water volume and quality monitoring, remote pit and tank monitoring, leak detection, asset and fuel tracking, and automated-equipment services, as well as various surface rental equipment and workforce accommodation services.

