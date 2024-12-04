Coya Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:COYA) Short Interest Down 7.9% in November

Coya Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:COYA – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 181,000 shares, a decline of 7.9% from the October 31st total of 196,500 shares. Currently, 1.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 77,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.3 days.

Coya Therapeutics Trading Down 4.9 %

NASDAQ COYA traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $6.04. The company had a trading volume of 203,469 shares, compared to its average volume of 69,052. Coya Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $4.75 and a 1-year high of $10.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.93 million, a P/E ratio of -9.29 and a beta of 0.26. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.18 and a 200 day moving average of $6.82.

Coya Therapeutics (NASDAQ:COYA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.15. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Coya Therapeutics will post -1.15 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Coya Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. D. Boral Capital assumed coverage on Coya Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Coya Therapeutics in a report on Monday, November 11th.

Insider Transactions at Coya Therapeutics

In other news, CEO Arun Swaminathan acquired 5,000 shares of Coya Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.34 per share, with a total value of $36,700.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $36,700. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders purchased 9,510 shares of company stock valued at $69,615 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 9.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Coya Therapeutics

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gilbert & Cook Inc. purchased a new stake in Coya Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $61,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Coya Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $101,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Coya Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $169,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Coya Therapeutics by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 142,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $918,000 after buying an additional 4,485 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Coya Therapeutics by 772.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 847,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,407,000 after buying an additional 750,338 shares in the last quarter. 39.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Coya Therapeutics

Coya Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of proprietary medicinal products to modulate the function of regulatory T cells (Tregs). The company's product candidate pipeline is based on therapeutic modalities, such as Treg-enhancing biologics, Treg-derived exosomes, and autologous Treg cell therapy.

Featured Articles

