Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE) Price Target Cut to $25.00 by Analysts at Robert W. Baird

Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE – Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by equities researchers at Robert W. Baird from $27.00 to $25.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird’s price target points to a potential upside of 18.37% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on BASE. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Couchbase in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler Companies started coverage on Couchbase in a research report on Friday, August 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Couchbase from $30.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Couchbase from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Couchbase in a report on Thursday, September 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Couchbase presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $23.27.

BASE opened at $21.12 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.28 and a beta of 0.71. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.25. Couchbase has a 1 year low of $13.53 and a 1 year high of $32.00.

Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 4th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $51.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.11 million. Couchbase had a negative return on equity of 54.84% and a negative net margin of 39.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.44) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Couchbase will post -1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Edward T. Anderson acquired 21,080 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.16 per share, with a total value of $298,492.80. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 85,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,216,372.32. The trade was a 32.52 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Huw Owen sold 6,736 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.07, for a total value of $101,511.52. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 373,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,630,860.29. This trade represents a 1.77 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 10,548 shares of company stock valued at $163,390. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Couchbase during the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Couchbase during the 2nd quarter worth $67,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Couchbase by 23.0% in the second quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 6,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 1,125 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in Couchbase by 28.5% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 11,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 2,445 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in Couchbase by 5.7% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 13,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.07% of the company’s stock.

Couchbase, Inc provides cloud database platform for enterprise applications in the United States and internationally. Its database works in multiple configurations, ranging from cloud to multi- or hybrid-cloud to on-premise environments to the edge. The company offers Couchbase Capella, an automated and secure Database-as-a-Service that simplifies database management by deploying, managing, and operating Couchbase Server across cloud environments; and Couchbase Server, a multi-service NoSQL database, which provides SQL-compatible query language and SQL++ that allows for a various array of data manipulation functions.

