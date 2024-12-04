CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,060,000 shares, a decrease of 7.2% from the October 31st total of 11,920,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,710,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.1 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CSGP shares. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of CoStar Group from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 24th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of CoStar Group in a report on Friday, September 6th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of CoStar Group from $97.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 24th. StockNews.com lowered CoStar Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut CoStar Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $96.00 to $83.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $93.25.

Get CoStar Group alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on CoStar Group

CoStar Group Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of CSGP opened at $80.30 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 9.63, a quick ratio of 9.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market cap of $32.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 182.16 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $75.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.39. CoStar Group has a 12 month low of $68.26 and a 12 month high of $100.38.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The technology company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $692.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $695.91 million. CoStar Group had a net margin of 6.57% and a return on equity of 3.53%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. Analysts predict that CoStar Group will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at CoStar Group

In other CoStar Group news, insider Michael J. Desmarais sold 5,500 shares of CoStar Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.88, for a total transaction of $439,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 58,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,696,784.24. The trade was a 8.55 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Michael R. Klein sold 71,633 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.69, for a total value of $5,350,268.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,913,501 shares in the company, valued at $142,919,389.69. This represents a 3.61 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of CoStar Group

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CSGP. Picton Mahoney Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 2.9% during the second quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 4,745 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $352,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 1.6% in the third quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 8,638 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $652,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in CoStar Group by 2.0% during the third quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,027 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $606,000 after buying an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC grew its holdings in CoStar Group by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC now owns 36,255 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,688,000 after buying an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co increased its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 37,501 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,780,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. 96.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CoStar Group

(Get Free Report)

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar Sales, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CoStar Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CoStar Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.