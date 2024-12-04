CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL) Short Interest Update

CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 388,300 shares, a growth of 6.6% from the October 31st total of 364,400 shares. Approximately 4.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 36,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 10.6 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CRVL. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in CorVel in the 1st quarter worth about $375,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of CorVel by 98.0% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 97 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of CorVel by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,940 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $493,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the period. Curated Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of CorVel by 180.6% in the 2nd quarter. Curated Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,130 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $542,000 after acquiring an additional 4,773 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in shares of CorVel by 41.8% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 115,876 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,464,000 after acquiring an additional 34,155 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 51.36% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of CorVel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 31st.

CorVel Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CRVL opened at $356.11 on Wednesday. CorVel has a fifty-two week low of $212.70 and a fifty-two week high of $381.73. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $330.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $299.58. The company has a market cap of $6.10 billion, a PE ratio of 75.61 and a beta of 1.14.

About CorVel

CorVel Corporation provides workers’ compensation, auto, liability, and health solutions. It applies technology, including artificial intelligence, machine learning, and natural language processing to enhance the managing of episodes of care and the related health care costs. The company also offers network solutions services, including automated medical fee auditing, preferred provider management and reimbursement, retrospective utilization review, facility claim review, professional review, pharmacy, directed care, clearinghouse, independent medical examination, and inpatient medical bill review services, as well as Medicare solutions.

