Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) Shares Acquired by Verition Fund Management LLC

Verition Fund Management LLC grew its holdings in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report) by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 69,153 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,426 shares during the quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Corteva were worth $4,066,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its position in shares of Corteva by 44.4% in the third quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Cultivar Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Corteva during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Corteva during the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. Triad Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Corteva during the second quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Corteva by 354.7% during the second quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 973 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 759 shares during the last quarter. 81.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Corteva Price Performance

CTVA opened at $61.99 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $59.41 and a 200-day moving average of $56.04. The company has a market capitalization of $42.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.62, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.77. Corteva, Inc. has a 1-year low of $43.89 and a 1-year high of $64.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.50.

Corteva Announces Dividend

Corteva declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, November 19th that allows the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 7.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 2nd. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.69%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CTVA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Corteva from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Corteva in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Corteva from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Corteva from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Argus lowered shares of Corteva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.06.

Corteva Profile

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

