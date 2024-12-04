CorMedix Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMD) Short Interest Update

CorMedix Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMD – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,840,000 shares, a growth of 8.9% from the October 31st total of 6,280,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,180,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.8 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of CorMedix in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on CorMedix from $10.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Truist Financial upped their target price on CorMedix from $12.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Rodman & Renshaw initiated coverage on CorMedix in a research report on Monday, August 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded CorMedix to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CorMedix currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.20.

Get CorMedix alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on CorMedix

CorMedix Price Performance

CorMedix stock remained flat at $9.85 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 181,194 shares, compared to its average volume of 736,996. CorMedix has a 1-year low of $2.89 and a 1-year high of $13.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.94. The stock has a market cap of $597.70 million, a P/E ratio of -12.15 and a beta of 1.54.

CorMedix (NASDAQ:CRMD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $11.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.17) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that CorMedix will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at CorMedix

In other CorMedix news, EVP Elizabeth Hurlburt sold 140,027 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.18, for a total value of $1,565,501.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 45,397 shares in the company, valued at approximately $507,538.46. The trade was a 75.52 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of CorMedix by 54.3% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,625 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CorMedix during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Tidal Investments LLC acquired a new position in CorMedix in the 1st quarter valued at $60,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in CorMedix by 21.2% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 2,562 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CorMedix in the 3rd quarter valued at $97,000. 34.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CorMedix

(Get Free Report)

CorMedix Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapeutic products for the prevention and treatment of infectious and inflammatory diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is DefenCath, an antimicrobial catheter lock solution to reduce the incidence of catheter-related bloodstream infections in adult patients with kidney failure.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CorMedix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CorMedix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.