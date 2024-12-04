Cora Gold (LON:CORA) Trading Down 1.9% – Should You Sell?

Shares of Cora Gold Limited (LON:CORA – Get Free Report) traded down 1.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 2.40 ($0.03) and last traded at GBX 2.55 ($0.03). 40,323 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 212,508 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2.60 ($0.03).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.34, a current ratio of 7.34 and a quick ratio of 5.23. The firm has a market capitalization of £11.53 million, a P/E ratio of -140.00 and a beta of 0.46. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 2.89 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 2.10.

Cora Gold Limited, together with its subsidiaries, explores for and develops mineral projects in United States and West Africa. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. Its flagship project is the Sanankoro Gold project located in the southern Mali; Yanfolila Gold Belt, located in Southern Mali.

