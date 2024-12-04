COPT Defense Properties (NYSE:CDP) Stock Price Down 0.4% – Time to Sell?

COPT Defense Properties (NYSE:CDP – Get Free Report) shares traded down 0.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $32.74 and last traded at $32.83. 685,918 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 22% from the average session volume of 875,012 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.95.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of COPT Defense Properties from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on COPT Defense Properties from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Truist Financial increased their price target on COPT Defense Properties from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of COPT Defense Properties from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their target price on COPT Defense Properties from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.00.

The firm has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.66 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $31.66 and its 200-day moving average is $28.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56.

COPT Defense Properties (NYSE:CDP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.32). The business had revenue of $189.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $167.37 million. COPT Defense Properties had a return on equity of 8.99% and a net margin of 18.34%. The company’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that COPT Defense Properties will post 2.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a $0.295 dividend. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 31st. COPT Defense Properties’s payout ratio is currently 96.72%.

In other news, COO Britt A. Snider acquired 1,000 shares of COPT Defense Properties stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $29.41 per share, with a total value of $29,410.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,820. This trade represents a 100.00 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CDP. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in COPT Defense Properties by 65.3% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,274,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,948,000 after purchasing an additional 1,293,761 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of COPT Defense Properties by 179.5% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,190,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,807,000 after buying an additional 764,859 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its holdings in COPT Defense Properties by 404.8% during the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 792,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,043,000 after buying an additional 635,705 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in COPT Defense Properties by 443.1% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 692,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,327,000 after acquiring an additional 564,794 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in COPT Defense Properties by 315.1% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 567,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,978,000 after acquiring an additional 431,173 shares during the last quarter.

COPT Defense, an S&P MidCap 400 Company, is a self-managed REIT focused on owning, operating and developing properties in locations proximate to, or sometimes containing, key U.S. Government (USG) defense installations and missions (referred to as its Defense/IT Portfolio). The Company's tenants include the USG and their defense contractors, who are primarily engaged in priority national security activities, and who generally require mission-critical and high security property enhancements.

