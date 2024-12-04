Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CPS) Short Interest Up 8.6% in November

Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CPS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,140,000 shares, a growth of 8.6% from the October 31st total of 1,050,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 129,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 8.8 days. Currently, 6.8% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in Cooper-Standard in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its position in Cooper-Standard by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 13,704 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $190,000 after buying an additional 1,701 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Cooper-Standard by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 27,353 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $340,000 after buying an additional 3,723 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its position in Cooper-Standard by 110.6% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 31,013 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $430,000 after buying an additional 16,284 shares during the period. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cooper-Standard during the third quarter valued at approximately $574,000. 69.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Cooper-Standard alerts:

Cooper-Standard Stock Performance

Shares of Cooper-Standard stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.47. 49,838 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 135,542. The stock has a market cap of $250.77 million, a P/E ratio of -1.45 and a beta of 2.79. Cooper-Standard has a twelve month low of $11.24 and a twelve month high of $20.82. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $14.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.73.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Cooper-Standard ( NYSE:CPS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The auto parts company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.18) by $0.50. The company had revenue of $685.35 million during the quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Cooper-Standard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th.

View Our Latest Stock Report on CPS

Cooper-Standard Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc, through its subsidiary, Cooper-Standard Automotive Inc, manufactures and sells sealing, fuel and brake delivery, and fluid transfer systems in the United States, Mexico, China, Poland, Canada, Germany, France, and internationally. The company offers sealing systems, including dynamic seals, static seals, encapsulated glasses, textured surfaces with cloth appearance, obstacle detection sensor systems, FlushSeal systems, variable extrusions, specialty sealing products, stainless steel trims, and frameless systems.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cooper-Standard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cooper-Standard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.