Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) Shares Sold by Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec cut its position in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Free Report) by 67.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,116 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 8,705 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $429,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ED. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC boosted its position in Consolidated Edison by 10,302.6% during the 3rd quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC now owns 24,446 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,546,000 after purchasing an additional 24,211 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 74.5% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 17,150 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,557,000 after acquiring an additional 7,324 shares during the period. National Pension Service grew its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 7.0% during the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 468,572 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $48,792,000 after acquiring an additional 30,838 shares during the last quarter. Czech National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 65,902 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,893,000 after acquiring an additional 5,161 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Consolidated Edison by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 8,032 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $718,000 after purchasing an additional 869 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ED opened at $97.54 on Wednesday. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 52-week low of $85.85 and a 52-week high of $107.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.37, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $101.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $98.23.

Consolidated Edison ( NYSE:ED Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The utilities provider reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $4.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.02 billion. Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 12.27% and a return on equity of 8.70%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 5.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 13th will be issued a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 13th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.40%. Consolidated Edison’s payout ratio is currently 62.52%.

Several research analysts have commented on ED shares. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Consolidated Edison in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $108.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI upgraded Consolidated Edison from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Consolidated Edison from $88.00 to $85.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Scotiabank raised their price target on Consolidated Edison from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “sector underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $104.00 to $99.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $99.13.

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.7 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,530 customers in parts of Manhattan.

