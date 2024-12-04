Concentric Capital Strategies LP Takes Position in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

Concentric Capital Strategies LP acquired a new position in shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,261 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $785,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in SBA Communications by 2,821.5% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,216,094 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $292,714,000 after acquiring an additional 1,174,469 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its stake in SBA Communications by 377.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 886,384 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $213,353,000 after purchasing an additional 700,791 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new position in SBA Communications in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $134,738,000. Long Pond Capital LP bought a new position in SBA Communications in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $83,687,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 500.0% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 369,037 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $72,375,000 after buying an additional 307,530 shares during the last quarter. 97.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other SBA Communications news, EVP Donald Day sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.86, for a total value of $364,290.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,998 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,213,814.28. This trade represents a 23.08 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

SBA Communications Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SBAC opened at $223.09 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $232.05 and its 200-day moving average is $218.75. SBA Communications Co. has a 52 week low of $183.64 and a 52 week high of $258.76. The company has a market capitalization of $23.99 billion, a PE ratio of 35.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.67.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The technology company reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.17 by ($0.77). SBA Communications had a negative return on equity of 13.13% and a net margin of 25.76%. The firm had revenue of $667.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $669.29 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.34 earnings per share. SBA Communications’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that SBA Communications Co. will post 12.56 EPS for the current year.

SBA Communications Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 14th will be given a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 14th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. SBA Communications’s payout ratio is 61.83%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SBAC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $236.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. StockNews.com raised SBA Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on SBA Communications from $232.00 to $252.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on SBA Communications from $228.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $257.23.

SBA Communications Company Profile

SBA Communications Corporation is a leading independent owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure including towers, buildings, rooftops, distributed antenna systems (DAS) and small cells. With a portfolio of more than 39,000 communications sites throughout the Americas, Africa and in Asia, SBA is listed on NASDAQ under the symbol SBAC.

