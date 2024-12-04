Comparing GlobalFoundries (NASDAQ:GFS) & BE Semiconductor Industries (OTCMKTS:BESIY)

GlobalFoundries (NASDAQ:GFS – Get Free Report) and BE Semiconductor Industries (OTCMKTS:BESIY – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for GlobalFoundries and BE Semiconductor Industries, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score GlobalFoundries 0 9 6 0 2.40 BE Semiconductor Industries 0 0 0 0 0.00

GlobalFoundries presently has a consensus price target of $50.21, indicating a potential upside of 12.51%. Given GlobalFoundries’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe GlobalFoundries is more favorable than BE Semiconductor Industries.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GlobalFoundries $7.39 billion 3.33 $1.02 billion $1.34 33.31 BE Semiconductor Industries $626.45 million N/A $191.66 million $2.43 50.35

This table compares GlobalFoundries and BE Semiconductor Industries”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

GlobalFoundries has higher revenue and earnings than BE Semiconductor Industries. GlobalFoundries is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than BE Semiconductor Industries, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

GlobalFoundries has a beta of 1.59, suggesting that its share price is 59% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BE Semiconductor Industries has a beta of 1.76, suggesting that its share price is 76% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares GlobalFoundries and BE Semiconductor Industries’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GlobalFoundries 10.95% 6.87% 4.29% BE Semiconductor Industries 28.93% 39.36% 18.75%

Summary

BE Semiconductor Industries beats GlobalFoundries on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About GlobalFoundries

GlobalFoundries Inc., a semiconductor foundry, provides range of mainstream wafer fabrication services and technologies worldwide. It manufactures various semiconductor devices, including microprocessors, mobile application processors, baseband processors, network processors, radio frequency modems, microcontrollers, and power management units. GlobalFoundries Inc. has a strategic partnership with Efficient Computer to develop high-performance computer processors. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Malta, New York.

About BE Semiconductor Industries

BE Semiconductor Industries N.V. engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, sale, and service of semiconductor assembly equipment for the semiconductor and electronics industries in China, the United States, Malaysia, Ireland, Korea, Taiwan, Thailand, Other Asia Pacific and Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Die Attach, Packaging, and Plating. The company's principal products include die attach equipment, such as single chip, multi-chip, multi module, flip chip, thermal compression bonding, fan out wafer level packaging, hybrid and embedded bridge die bonding, and die sorting systems; and packaging equipment, including conventional, ultra-thin, and wafer level molding, as well as trim and form, and singulation systems. It also provides plating equipment, such as tin, copper, and precious metal and solar plating systems, as well as related process chemicals; and tooling, conversion kits, spare parts, and other services. The company's principal brand names include Datacon, Esec, Fico, and Meco. It offers its products primarily to multinational chip manufacturers, assembly subcontractors, and electronics and industrial companies. BE Semiconductor Industries N.V. was incorporated in 1995 and is headquartered in Duiven, the Netherlands.

