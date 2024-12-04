Comparing Costamare (NYSE:CMRE) and Himalaya Shipping (NYSE:HSHP)

Costamare (NYSE:CMRE – Get Free Report) and Himalaya Shipping (NYSE:HSHP – Get Free Report) are both small-cap transportation companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, valuation, profitability and institutional ownership.

Volatility & Risk

Costamare has a beta of 1.34, meaning that its stock price is 34% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Himalaya Shipping has a beta of 2.36, meaning that its stock price is 136% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Costamare alerts:

Dividends

Costamare pays an annual dividend of $0.46 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.5%. Himalaya Shipping pays an annual dividend of $0.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.4%. Costamare pays out 15.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Costamare 0 2 0 0 2.00 Himalaya Shipping 1 0 0 0 1.00

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Costamare and Himalaya Shipping, as reported by MarketBeat.

Costamare currently has a consensus price target of $13.50, suggesting a potential upside of 2.27%. Given Costamare’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Costamare is more favorable than Himalaya Shipping.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Costamare and Himalaya Shipping”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Costamare $1.51 billion 1.03 $385.75 million $3.01 4.39 Himalaya Shipping $36.74 million 6.39 $1.51 million N/A N/A

Costamare has higher revenue and earnings than Himalaya Shipping.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

58.1% of Costamare shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 22.3% of Himalaya Shipping shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Costamare and Himalaya Shipping’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Costamare 19.11% 14.28% 6.74% Himalaya Shipping 21.93% 15.72% 3.14%

Summary

Costamare beats Himalaya Shipping on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Costamare

(Get Free Report)

Costamare Inc. owns and operates containerships and dry bulk vessels that are chartered to liner companies providing transportation of cargoes worldwide. As of March 19, 2024, it had a fleet of fleet of 68 containerships and 37 dry bulk vessels. The company was founded in 1974 and is based in Monaco.

About Himalaya Shipping

(Get Free Report)

Himalaya Shipping Ltd. provides dry bulk shipping services worldwide. The company operates a fleet of vessels. It serves major commodity trading, commodity and energy transition, and multi-modal transport companies. Himalaya Shipping Ltd. was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.

Receive News & Ratings for Costamare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costamare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.