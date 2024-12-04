Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLC) Sets New 1-Year High – What’s Next?

Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLC – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $98.59 and last traded at $98.59, with a volume of 1506 shares. The stock had previously closed at $98.40.

Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund Trading Up 0.8 %

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $93.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $88.08. The company has a market capitalization of $21.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.67 and a beta of 1.15.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund during the second quarter worth about $288,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 30,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,584,000 after purchasing an additional 1,682 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund by 41.8% during the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 12,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,043,000 after buying an additional 3,590 shares during the last quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund by 29.4% during the second quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC now owns 22,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,911,000 after buying an additional 5,063 shares during the period. Finally, WBH Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. now owns 154,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,192,000 after buying an additional 3,806 shares in the last quarter.

Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund Company Profile

The Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in communication services equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of US telecommunication and media & entertainment components of the S&P 500 index. XLC was launched on Jun 18, 2018 and is managed by State Street.

