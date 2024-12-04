Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLC) Sets New 1-Year High – What’s Next?

Posted by on Dec 4th, 2024

Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLCGet Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $98.59 and last traded at $98.59, with a volume of 1506 shares. The stock had previously closed at $98.40.

Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund Trading Up 0.8 %

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $93.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $88.08. The company has a market capitalization of $21.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.67 and a beta of 1.15.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund during the second quarter worth about $288,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 30,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,584,000 after purchasing an additional 1,682 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund by 41.8% during the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 12,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,043,000 after buying an additional 3,590 shares during the last quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund by 29.4% during the second quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC now owns 22,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,911,000 after buying an additional 5,063 shares during the period. Finally, WBH Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. now owns 154,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,192,000 after buying an additional 3,806 shares in the last quarter.

Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in communication services equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of US telecommunication and media & entertainment components of the S&P 500 index. XLC was launched on Jun 18, 2018 and is managed by State Street.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.