Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Short Interest Update

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,200,000 shares, a growth of 7.5% from the October 31st total of 10,420,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,490,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.5 days. Currently, 1.4% of the shares of the company are sold short.
Colgate-Palmolive Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:CL opened at $94.61 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.46, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company’s 50-day moving average is $97.07 and its 200 day moving average is $98.66. Colgate-Palmolive has a fifty-two week low of $75.50 and a fifty-two week high of $109.30. The company has a market capitalization of $77.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.43.
Colgate-Palmolive Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 18th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 18th. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.31%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Insiders Place Their Bets
In related news, CFO Stanley J. Sutula III sold 45,410 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.11, for a total value of $4,273,535.10. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 36,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,456,283.86. The trade was a 55.29 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of Colgate-Palmolive
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CL. State Street Corp grew its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 3.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 48,436,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,028,170,000 after acquiring an additional 1,784,411 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 2.8% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,193,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,095,325,000 after purchasing an additional 552,949 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 6.2% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,526,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $988,997,000 after buying an additional 557,492 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,785,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $755,465,000 after acquiring an additional 61,413 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 38.7% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,644,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $793,542,000 after acquiring an additional 2,132,747 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.41% of the company’s stock.
Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile
Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.
