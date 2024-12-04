Coherus BioSciences (NASDAQ:CHRS) Earns Buy Rating from HC Wainwright

Coherus BioSciences (NASDAQ:CHRS – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at HC Wainwright in a note issued to investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $7.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 309.36% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. StockNews.com downgraded Coherus BioSciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 19th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Coherus BioSciences from $8.00 to $4.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded Coherus BioSciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $4.00 to $1.50 in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.88.

Shares of Coherus BioSciences stock opened at $1.71 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.32. Coherus BioSciences has a 52 week low of $0.66 and a 52 week high of $3.70. The company has a market capitalization of $197.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.38 and a beta of 0.86.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CHRS. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Coherus BioSciences by 32.7% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 30,851 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 7,608 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Coherus BioSciences during the first quarter valued at approximately $94,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Coherus BioSciences by 605.1% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 123,577 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 106,052 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Coherus BioSciences by 2,672.8% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,657 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 19,912 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Coherus BioSciences by 26.0% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 389,225 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $673,000 after buying an additional 80,222 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.82% of the company’s stock.

Coherus BioSciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of cancer treatments primarily in the United States. The company develops UDENYCA, a biosimilar to Neulasta, a long-acting granulocyte-colony stimulating factor; LOQTORZI, a novel PD-1 inhibitor; and Casdozokitug, an investigational recombinant human immunoglobulin isotype G1 (IgG1) monoclonal antibody targeting interleukin 27.

