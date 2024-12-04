Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF) to Issue $0.74 Semi-annual Dividend

Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF – Get Free Report) announced a semi-annual dividend on Thursday, November 21st,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 6th will be given a dividend of 0.7433 per share on Thursday, December 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 6th.

Coca-Cola FEMSA has decreased its dividend by an average of 9.9% annually over the last three years. Coca-Cola FEMSA has a payout ratio of 12.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Coca-Cola FEMSA to earn $6.87 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.74 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 10.8%.

Coca-Cola FEMSA Price Performance

KOF traded up $0.39 on Wednesday, hitting $81.91. The company had a trading volume of 4,208 shares, compared to its average volume of 170,605. Coca-Cola FEMSA has a 52-week low of $77.02 and a 52-week high of $104.38. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $86.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.14.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Citigroup raised shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $93.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Coca-Cola FEMSA from $110.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Coca-Cola FEMSA has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $103.91.

About Coca-Cola FEMSA

Coca-Cola FEMSA, SAB. de C.V., a franchise bottler, produces, markets, sells, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages in Mexico, Guatemala, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, Panama, Colombia, Brazil, Argentina, and Uruguay. The company offers sparkling beverages, including colas and flavored sparkling beverages; waters; other non-carbonated beverages comprising juice drinks, coffee, teas, milk, value-added dairy products, sports and energy drinks, and plant-based drinks; and alcoholic beverages, such as hard seltzer under the Topo Chico brand name.

