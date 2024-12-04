CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO) Shares Sold by Point72 Hong Kong Ltd

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd reduced its position in CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO – Free Report) by 89.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,912 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 25,788 shares during the quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in CNO Financial Group were worth $102,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of CNO Financial Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $852,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in CNO Financial Group by 680.0% during the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 34,584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $949,000 after buying an additional 30,150 shares during the last quarter. Interval Partners LP purchased a new stake in CNO Financial Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,360,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of CNO Financial Group by 97.2% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 622,348 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,251,000 after acquiring an additional 306,751 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CNO Financial Group by 455.1% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 777,271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,546,000 after acquiring an additional 637,254 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.43% of the company’s stock.

CNO Financial Group Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:CNO opened at $39.20 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $36.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.71. CNO Financial Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.92 and a 12-month high of $40.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The company has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.80 and a beta of 1.02.

CNO Financial Group Announces Dividend

CNO Financial Group ( NYSE:CNO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $945.44 million. CNO Financial Group had a net margin of 6.06% and a return on equity of 17.53%. The business’s revenue was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.88 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that CNO Financial Group, Inc. will post 3.73 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 10th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 10th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. CNO Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.81%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Jeremy David Williams sold 4,783 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.09, for a total transaction of $191,750.47. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 62,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,490,430.89. This represents a 7.15 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeanne L. Linnenbringer sold 5,435 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.26, for a total transaction of $186,203.10. Following the sale, the insider now owns 37,663 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,290,334.38. This trade represents a 12.61 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,196 shares of company stock valued at $533,454. Corporate insiders own 3.21% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CNO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of CNO Financial Group from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of CNO Financial Group from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.50.

CNO Financial Group Company Profile

CNO Financial Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and administers health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance, insurance products, and financial services for senior and middle-income markets in the United States. It offers Medicare supplement, supplemental health, and long-term care insurance policies; life insurance; and annuities, as well as Medicare advantage plans to individuals through phone, online, mail, and face-to-face.

