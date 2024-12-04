Clearway Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CWEN) Short Interest Update

Clearway Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CWEN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,230,000 shares, a decrease of 8.2% from the October 31st total of 2,430,000 shares. Currently, 2.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 878,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.5 days.

Clearway Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CWEN traded down $0.75 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $28.33. The company had a trading volume of 870,143 shares, compared to its average volume of 867,510. Clearway Energy has a 52 week low of $20.63 and a 52 week high of $30.92. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $28.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.52. The stock has a market cap of $5.73 billion, a PE ratio of 27.24, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.59.

Clearway Energy (NYSE:CWEN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $486.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $417.55 million. Clearway Energy had a net margin of 8.94% and a return on equity of 2.28%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.03 EPS. Analysts expect that Clearway Energy will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Clearway Energy Increases Dividend

Institutional Trading of Clearway Energy

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.424 per share. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 2nd. This is a positive change from Clearway Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Clearway Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 163.46%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Clearway Energy by 33.8% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the period. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Clearway Energy in the third quarter valued at about $50,000. Quarry LP boosted its holdings in Clearway Energy by 53.4% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 843 shares during the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new position in shares of Clearway Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $71,000. Finally, Icon Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Clearway Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $106,000. 38.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CWEN. CIBC upped their price target on Clearway Energy from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperformer” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. StockNews.com cut shares of Clearway Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Clearway Energy in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Clearway Energy in a research note on Friday, September 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.13.

About Clearway Energy

Clearway Energy, Inc operates in the renewable energy business in the United States. The company operates through Conventional and Renewables segments. It has approximately 6,000 net MW of installed wind, solar, and energy generation projects; and approximately 2,500 net MW of natural gas-fired generation facilities.

