ClearPoint Neuro, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLPT) Short Interest Update

ClearPoint Neuro, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLPT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 759,900 shares, a growth of 10.5% from the October 31st total of 687,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 209,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.6 days.

ClearPoint Neuro Stock Down 2.0 %

CLPT opened at $12.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $11.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.52. ClearPoint Neuro has a twelve month low of $5.11 and a twelve month high of $14.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $330.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.39 and a beta of 1.08.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Lake Street Capital boosted their price objective on shares of ClearPoint Neuro from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 27th.

Institutional Trading of ClearPoint Neuro

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLPT. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of ClearPoint Neuro by 562.6% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 169,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $915,000 after purchasing an additional 144,088 shares during the period. Conway Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of ClearPoint Neuro during the third quarter worth $1,586,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of ClearPoint Neuro during the second quarter worth $549,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of ClearPoint Neuro during the second quarter worth $419,000. Finally, Rinkey Investments bought a new position in shares of ClearPoint Neuro during the second quarter worth $307,000. 30.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ClearPoint Neuro Company Profile

ClearPoint Neuro, Inc operates as a medical device company primarily in the United States. It develops and commercializes platforms for performing minimally invasive surgical procedures in the brain under magnetic resonance imaging guided interventions. The company offers ClearPoint system, an integrated system for the insertion of deep brain stimulation electrodes, biopsy needles, and laser catheters, as well as the infusion of pharmaceuticals into the brain.

