Citigroup Has Lowered Expectations for Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) Stock Price

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Free Report) had its price target cut by research analysts at Citigroup from $651.00 to $644.00 in a report released on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Citigroup’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 19.32% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Saia from $503.00 to $488.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Saia from $550.00 to $585.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Saia from $465.00 to $495.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of Saia from $481.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Saia from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $511.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Saia presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $505.59.

Shares of SAIA traded down $8.26 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $539.71. 56,706 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 382,966. The company has a market cap of $14.35 billion, a PE ratio of 38.55, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. Saia has a 52 week low of $358.90 and a 52 week high of $628.34. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $488.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $448.11.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $3.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.53 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $842.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $839.82 million. Saia had a net margin of 11.83% and a return on equity of 18.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.67 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Saia will post 13.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Rohit Lal sold 1,120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $560.00, for a total transaction of $627,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,631,200. This trade represents a 11.93 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new position in shares of Saia during the third quarter valued at about $22,979,000. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Saia in the second quarter worth about $3,012,000. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP raised its position in Saia by 11.8% in the third quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 303,582 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $132,744,000 after acquiring an additional 31,991 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG bought a new stake in Saia in the third quarter worth about $7,058,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Saia in the third quarter worth about $437,000.

Saia, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services. It also offers other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services.

