Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) Shares Sold by NFJ Investment Group LLC

NFJ Investment Group LLC lessened its position in shares of Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 22,861 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,146 shares during the quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Cirrus Logic were worth $2,840,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Tidal Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Cirrus Logic in the first quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Cirrus Logic by 52.7% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 35,067 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,246,000 after acquiring an additional 12,101 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in shares of Cirrus Logic by 139.7% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,994 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $182,000 after acquiring an additional 1,162 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of Cirrus Logic by 79.5% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 474 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its position in Cirrus Logic by 75.1% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,640 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $465,000 after purchasing an additional 1,561 shares during the period. 87.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CRUS stock opened at $105.60 on Wednesday. Cirrus Logic, Inc. has a 1-year low of $75.57 and a 1-year high of $147.46. The company has a market cap of $5.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.90 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $113.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $123.42.

Cirrus Logic ( NASDAQ:CRUS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The semiconductor company reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.23. Cirrus Logic had a net margin of 17.19% and a return on equity of 18.15%. The company had revenue of $541.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $520.53 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.43 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Cirrus Logic, Inc. will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CRUS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Cirrus Logic in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Cirrus Logic from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Cirrus Logic from $165.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Cirrus Logic from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cirrus Logic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cirrus Logic presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $132.50.

About Cirrus Logic

Cirrus Logic, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, develops low-power high-precision mixed-signal processing solutions in China, the United States, and internationally. The company offers audio products, including amplifiers; codecs components that integrate analog-to-digital converters (ADCs) and digital-to-analog converters (DACs) into a single integrated circuit (IC); smart codecs, a codec with integrated digital signal processing; standalone digital signal processors; and SoundClear technology, which consists of a portfolio of tools, software, and algorithms that helps to enhance user experience with features, such as louder, high-fidelity sound, audio playback, voice capture, and hearing augmentation for use in smartphones, tablets, laptops, AR/VR headsets, home theater systems, automotive entertainment systems, and professional audio systems.

