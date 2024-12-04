Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $32.80.

A number of analysts have recently commented on CNK shares. Macquarie boosted their price objective on Cinemark from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cinemark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 10th. Roth Mkm raised their price objective on shares of Cinemark from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Cinemark from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, B. Riley lowered shares of Cinemark from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th.

Get Cinemark alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on CNK

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cinemark

In related news, insider Valmir Fernandes sold 25,000 shares of Cinemark stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.68, for a total transaction of $817,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 179,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,873,543.72. This trade represents a 12.21 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CNK. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cinemark by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 56,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,651,000 after buying an additional 3,632 shares in the last quarter. Castellan Group bought a new stake in Cinemark in the third quarter worth approximately $6,130,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Cinemark by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,449,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,209,000 after purchasing an additional 25,857 shares during the last quarter. Luxor Capital Group LP raised its holdings in shares of Cinemark by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Luxor Capital Group LP now owns 102,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,845,000 after purchasing an additional 2,905 shares in the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of Cinemark during the 3rd quarter valued at $474,000.

Cinemark Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of Cinemark stock opened at $35.50 on Wednesday. Cinemark has a 1-year low of $13.19 and a 1-year high of $36.28. The company has a market capitalization of $4.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.90, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 2.38. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $30.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.61. The business had revenue of $921.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $894.90 million. Cinemark had a net margin of 8.36% and a return on equity of 60.21%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cinemark will post 2 EPS for the current year.

About Cinemark

(Get Free Report

Cinemark Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the motion picture exhibition business. As of February 16, 2024, it operated 501 theatres with 5,719 screens in 42 states and 13 countries in South and Central America. Cinemark Holdings, Inc was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cinemark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cinemark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.