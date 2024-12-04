Cinctive Capital Management LP Trims Stock Position in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR)

Cinctive Capital Management LP cut its holdings in shares of RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR – Free Report) by 96.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,987 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 57,773 shares during the period. Cinctive Capital Management LP’s holdings in RenaissanceRe were worth $541,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of RenaissanceRe in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. ORG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in RenaissanceRe in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new stake in RenaissanceRe in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. UMB Bank n.a. grew its stake in shares of RenaissanceRe by 316.7% during the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 125 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of RenaissanceRe during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 99.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RenaissanceRe Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of RNR stock opened at $286.78 on Wednesday. RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $188.24 and a fifty-two week high of $300.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $271.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $247.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.13, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.41.

RenaissanceRe Announces Dividend

RenaissanceRe ( NYSE:RNR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The insurance provider reported $10.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.89 by $2.34. RenaissanceRe had a net margin of 28.84% and a return on equity of 26.31%. The firm had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.35 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $8.33 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. will post 41.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. RenaissanceRe’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.25%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on RNR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of RenaissanceRe from $274.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on shares of RenaissanceRe from $316.00 to $310.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on RenaissanceRe from $229.00 to $246.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Barclays initiated coverage on RenaissanceRe in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $287.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on RenaissanceRe from $262.00 to $298.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $293.00.

Insider Activity at RenaissanceRe

In related news, EVP David E. Marra sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.00, for a total value of $279,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 82,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,890,276. This represents a 1.20 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

RenaissanceRe Company Profile

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Property, and Casualty and Specialty segments. The Property segment writes property catastrophe excess of loss reinsurance and excess of loss reinsurance to insure insurance and reinsurance companies against natural and man-made catastrophes, including hurricanes, earthquakes, typhoons, and tsunamis, as well as winter storms, freezes, floods, fires, windstorms, tornadoes, explosions, and acts of terrorism; and other property class of products, such as proportional reinsurance, property per risk, property reinsurance, binding facilities, and regional U.S.

