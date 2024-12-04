Cinctive Capital Management LP Sells 110,779 Shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE)

Cinctive Capital Management LP trimmed its stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE – Free Report) by 87.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,902 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 110,779 shares during the period. Cinctive Capital Management LP’s holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical were worth $883,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of RARE. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 58.1% in the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 958 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 2.1% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 20,744 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $853,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares during the period. KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 24.5% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,568 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 5,896 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares during the period. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC bought a new position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical during the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.67% of the company’s stock.

In other Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical news, CFO Howard Horn sold 7,465 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.76, for a total transaction of $393,853.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 92,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,869,800.76. This represents a 7.48 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 5.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of RARE opened at $46.67 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $51.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.79. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.02 and a fifty-two week high of $60.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.31 billion, a PE ratio of -7.21 and a beta of 0.56.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.40) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.45) by $0.05. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative return on equity of 187.12% and a negative net margin of 106.93%. The company had revenue of $139.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.28 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($2.23) earnings per share. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical’s revenue was up 42.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. will post -6.2 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on RARE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $105.00 to $102.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $121.00 price target on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $82.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $116.00 target price on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $77.00 target price on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.46.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases in North America, Latin America, Japan, Europe, and internationally. Its biologic products include Crysvita (burosumab), an antibody targeting fibroblast growth factor 23 for the treatment of X-linked hypophosphatemia, as well as tumor-induced osteomalacia; Mepsevii, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of children and adults with Mucopolysaccharidosis VII; Dojolvi for treating long-chain fatty acid oxidation disorders; and Evkeeza (evinacumab) for the treatment of homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia.

