Cinctive Capital Management LP Purchases Shares of 16,548 Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Cinctive Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 16,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,219,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MDLZ. Axiom Advisory LLC raised its position in Mondelez International by 1.6% in the third quarter. Axiom Advisory LLC now owns 9,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $643,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. Sachetta LLC increased its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sachetta LLC now owns 1,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. raised its holdings in Mondelez International by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 1,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Carnegie Investment Counsel lifted its position in Mondelez International by 1.4% during the third quarter. Carnegie Investment Counsel now owns 11,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $811,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pure Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Mondelez International by 4.1% during the second quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America raised their price objective on Mondelez International from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $80.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic started coverage on Mondelez International in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Mondelez International has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.93.

Mondelez International Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of MDLZ opened at $64.81 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.53. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $63.40 and a 1 year high of $77.20. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.01.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $9.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.11 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 10.58% and a return on equity of 17.53%. Mondelez International’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mondelez International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDLZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.