Cinctive Capital Management LP Makes New $670,000 Investment in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

Cinctive Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Free Report) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $670,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Teradyne in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new position in shares of Teradyne in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Teradyne during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Quarry LP lifted its stake in Teradyne by 256.1% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 235 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Teradyne by 76.1% in the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. 99.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Teradyne news, insider Richard John Burns sold 789 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.80, for a total value of $104,779.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,903,539.20. This trade represents a 3.48 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gregory Stephen Smith sold 3,080 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $400,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 83,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,896,080. The trade was a 3.54 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 7,574 shares of company stock worth $997,203. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Teradyne Stock Performance

Shares of TER opened at $115.47 on Wednesday. Teradyne, Inc. has a 1 year low of $90.24 and a 1 year high of $163.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.51. The company’s fifty day moving average is $117.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $130.99.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.12. Teradyne had a net margin of 18.75% and a return on equity of 18.56%. The firm had revenue of $737.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $716.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Teradyne, Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

Teradyne declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Monday, November 11th that permits the company to buyback $100.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 0.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Teradyne Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 18th. Investors of record on Monday, November 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 25th. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.24%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $140.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on shares of Teradyne from $124.00 to $111.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Northland Securities dropped their price objective on Teradyne from $126.00 to $117.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 25th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Teradyne from $140.00 to $133.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Teradyne from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $142.62.

Teradyne Profile

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells automated test systems and robotics products worldwide. It operates through four segments; Semiconductor Test, System Test, Robotics, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing of semiconductor devices in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

