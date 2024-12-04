Cinctive Capital Management LP Invests $1.08 Million in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL)

Cinctive Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 5,074 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,077,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,507 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 36.8% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 145 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,292 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $486,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 47.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 211 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning increased its stake in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 3,299 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $700,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. 98.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MDGL. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $375.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $405.00 to $360.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $411.00 to $441.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $347.33.

In other Madrigal Pharmaceuticals news, CEO William John Sibold sold 6,363 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.83, for a total transaction of $1,551,490.29. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 55,887 shares in the company, valued at $13,626,927.21. This represents a 10.22 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Richard S. Levy sold 5,000 shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.94, for a total value of $1,504,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,313,951.28. This trade represents a 31.23 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,763 shares of company stock worth $4,247,210 over the last 90 days. 22.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $321.36 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.93, a current ratio of 5.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market cap of $7.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.81 and a beta of -0.42. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $168.25 and a twelve month high of $368.29. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $266.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $260.80.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($4.92) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($6.94) by $2.02. The firm had revenue of $62.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.60 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($5.34) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -24.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) in the United States. Its lead product candidate is resmetirom, a liver-directed thyroid hormone receptor beta agonist, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for treating NASH.

