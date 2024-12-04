Cinctive Capital Management LP Has $1.82 Million Stock Position in Primoris Services Co. (NASDAQ:PRIM)

Cinctive Capital Management LP grew its position in Primoris Services Co. (NASDAQ:PRIM – Free Report) by 69.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,322 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,874 shares during the period. Cinctive Capital Management LP owned about 0.06% of Primoris Services worth $1,819,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PRIM. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Primoris Services by 3.6% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 69,334 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,953,000 after buying an additional 2,391 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Primoris Services by 384.8% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 115,803 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,930,000 after purchasing an additional 91,915 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Primoris Services by 25.1% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,095 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Primoris Services by 134.8% in the 2nd quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC now owns 11,410 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $569,000 after purchasing an additional 6,550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Primoris Services by 6.4% in the second quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 73,248 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,654,000 after purchasing an additional 4,422 shares in the last quarter. 91.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Primoris Services in a report on Monday, October 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $71.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Primoris Services from $51.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Primoris Services from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Primoris Services from $60.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.50.

Primoris Services Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of PRIM stock opened at $83.59 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $69.41 and a 200-day moving average of $58.86. The firm has a market cap of $4.49 billion, a PE ratio of 27.68 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Primoris Services Co. has a 12 month low of $30.88 and a 12 month high of $84.97.

Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The construction company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.20. Primoris Services had a net margin of 2.68% and a return on equity of 15.23%. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.02 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Primoris Services Co. will post 3.45 EPS for the current year.

Primoris Services Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 31st. This is a boost from Primoris Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.38%. Primoris Services’s payout ratio is currently 10.60%.

Insider Activity at Primoris Services

In other Primoris Services news, Director John P. Schauerman sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.05, for a total transaction of $1,351,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 162,281 shares in the company, valued at $8,771,288.05. This trade represents a 13.35 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Stephen C. Cook sold 4,018 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.53, for a total value of $315,533.54. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $621,015.24. This represents a 33.69 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 75,409 shares of company stock worth $4,762,468. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Primoris Services

(Free Report)

Primoris Services Corporation, a specialty contractor company, provides a range of specialty construction, fabrication, maintenance, replacement, and engineering services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Utilities and Energy/Renewables segments. The Utilities segment offers installation and maintenance services for new and existing natural gas distribution systems, electric utility distribution and transmission systems, and communications systems.

Further Reading

