Cinctive Capital Management LP Buys 2,487 Shares of United States Cellular Co. (NYSE:USM)

Cinctive Capital Management LP boosted its stake in United States Cellular Co. (NYSE:USM – Free Report) by 20.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,712 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,487 shares during the period. Cinctive Capital Management LP’s holdings in United States Cellular were worth $804,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in USM. TCW Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of United States Cellular by 200.8% in the second quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 212,294 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $11,850,000 after acquiring an additional 141,713 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of United States Cellular by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,299,323 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $128,349,000 after purchasing an additional 72,843 shares during the period. Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of United States Cellular during the 2nd quarter valued at about $589,000. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its position in shares of United States Cellular by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 680,300 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $37,974,000 after purchasing an additional 20,785 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in shares of United States Cellular in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $543,000. 18.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE USM opened at $63.33 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.39. United States Cellular Co. has a 1 year low of $32.01 and a 1 year high of $68.31. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $60.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.06. The stock has a market cap of $5.45 billion, a PE ratio of -175.90 and a beta of 0.48.

United States Cellular ( NYSE:USM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $922.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $940.40 million. United States Cellular had a positive return on equity of 1.55% and a negative net margin of 0.79%. United States Cellular’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.26 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that United States Cellular Co. will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on USM shares. Raymond James raised shares of United States Cellular from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $86.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on United States Cellular from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded United States Cellular from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th.

United States Cellular Corporation provides wireless telecommunications services in the United States. The company offers wireless services, including voice, messaging, and data services. It also provides wireless devices, such as handsets, tablets, mobile hotspots, home phones, and routers, as well as wireless essentials, including cases, screen protectors, chargers, and memory cards; and consumer electronics comprising audio, home automation, and networking products.

